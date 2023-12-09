A.M. Allan here and as we just witnessed, a game of inches, resilience and highlights, as the Black Knights withstood the Midshipmen's late attempted 4th quarter comeback and came away with a 17-11 win.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSUdIVCBTT01FIE1PUkUhISDwn5ik8J+YpPCfmKQgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NkOHI2bG1yQVQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jZDhy NmxtckFUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFybXkgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBcm15V1Bf Rm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJteVdQ X0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMzNjU2OTU3MjMwMjAzMDU2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Game Of Inches

•Bryson Daily's TD to Tyson Riley was just over the fingertips of the Midshipmen defender, which put the Black Knights up early, 7-0.

TOUCHDOWN Tyson Riley! (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• It appeared that wide receiver Noah Short had a potential touchdown ready to fall in his hands, but the Navy’s defender (Lane) tips the pass • At the Navy 15-yard line negating a score or at least a long completion • On 4th and 2, the Army defense stopped Navy QB (Tai Lavatai) on the Army 37-yard line, but inches short of the first down. The Black Knights get the ball back and Quinn hits a 2nd quarter-ending field goal that gives Army a 10-0 halftime lead. • Who can forget safety Max Didomenico’s finger-tip pass breakup with .57 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, which surely neglected or stalled Navy’s attempted last-minute comeback? • But it didn’t stop there. With all 65k plus fans on the edge of their seats, Navy had the ball on the 2-yard line, 4th & goal with 11 seconds remaining in the game and score, Army 17 & Navy 9. Midshipmen QB Lavatai attempted to sneak it in, which turned into a rugby scrum, but he was inches short and closed out what turned into an exciting Army win and the CiC Trophy.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JVCBDQU5OT1QgR0VUIENMT1NFUi4gPGJyPjxicj5BUk1ZIFNUT1BT IE5BVlkgQVQgVEhFIEdPQUwgTElORS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0xmNmQ3S0hzRFIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZjZkN0tIc0RSPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMgKEBDQlNTcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMzNjMxMTQx NzQ2MjQ5OTY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDksIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I am sure there were a few more “inch moments”, but couple those with the Army team’s resilience, it was a hard-fought contest.

Highlights

But beyond the “Inches Highlights”, there were several key plays that made the difference as well. It appeared that every time frosh running back Kanye Udoh touched the ball, he was destined to get positive yardage and he almost broke a couple. The talented freshman rushed for 88 yards (6.8 avg.) on the day His running partner and quarterback Bryson Daily left it all on the field. The junior QB rushed for 88 hard-earned yards on the day but also was 7-14 passing for 54 yards, but a very important key TD pass to Tyson Riley.

Black Knights kicker Quinn Maretzki (aka Mr. Clutch) (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Special teams have really been critical this season for the Black Knights, and Mr. Consistency kicker Quinn Maretzki continued to make it happen as he hit a 47-yard field goal to end the 2nd quarter, as Army went into halftime with a 10-7 lead. On defense, it was a collective effort, but linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo was all over the field. Speaking of linebackers and big plays … in the 4th quarter, Jackson Powell made a vicious 2nd down hit that eventually led to the Midshipmen having to punt. Safety Max DiDomenico intercepted a pass during the first half that halted a Navy drive.



Safety Max.DiDomenico (#6) makes critical and timely interception in the 1st half (Eric Canha - USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps the defensive highlight for the Black Knights, or maybe icing on the cake was when up-and-coming linebacker Kalib Fortner hit Lavatai causing a fumble where the sophomore picked the ball up and rambled 44 yards for a touchdown and gave Army a 17-3 lead.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BUk1ZIFNDT09QIEFORCBTQ09SRSEgPGJyPjxicj5XaGF0IGEgcGxh eSBieSBLYWxpYiBGb3J0bmVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOUha Y3FVOHNpdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzlIWmNxVThzaXU8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQ0JTIFNwb3J0cyAoQENCU1Nwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlNTcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzM2MjQ4MDIwOTM0 OTAyMDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Normally, this is the time in which I say, I will turn it over GBK Analyst, Joe Iacono, who will have his recap and summary. Well due to the media demand, it was decided that Joe will join the post-game press conference and his recap will be forthcoming and posted tomorrow. But even before Joe's recap, let's take a look at his pre-game analysis because he was right on point when it comes to what Army needs to do to come away with a win.

Score By Quarter 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr FINAL Army 0 10 0 7 17 Navy 0 0 0 11 11

Post-Game: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken & Players

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2luIHVzIExpdmUhIEZvciB0aGUgQXJteSB2cyBuYXZ5IFBvc3Rn YW1lIFByZXNzIENvbmZlcmVuY2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhN UFFNUnZ4YVciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84TVBRTVJ2eGFXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFybXkgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBcm15V1BfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJteVdQX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NzMzNjM0MDE4MDY1NzE1NTQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=