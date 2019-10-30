Sophomore slotback Artice Hobbs (GoBlackKnights.com)

The symptoms of this season, which includes a current 4-game losing streak is easy to point by Army coaches, players and even fans. However, often times like an illness, the cure is not as easily identifiable and for the Black Knights’ program and after Saturday’s loss to San Jose State, Head Coach Jeff Monken’s words spoke volumes. “I’m at a lost to tell you ... I can’t tell you, I wish I had the answers, but I don’t right now.” Of course, it’s a new day-week and what a week it will be as the Black Knight head out to Colorado Springs, Colorado to face rival Air Force, who is playing top tier football right now. As such, this Army squad is going to have to put their current record and this year’s performances in the rear view mirror and get ready for the Falcons. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with junior slotback Artice Hobbs, who agreed that what is in record books can not and hopefully will not determine what the Black Knights must do come Saturday afternoon.

TURN THIS AROUND ON SATURDAY

“We are definitely 100% confident that we can turn this season around,” offered Hobbs. “I feel like when guys first got recruited to come here, we wanted to start a culture of a winning atmosphere and that’s what we want to cultivate in this brotherhood and we are going to continue to do that. We aren’t lingering around on previous loses and the mistakes that we made in the past, we are just looking forward.”

Getting practice ready for Air Force on Saturday (Army West Point Athletic Communications)

“Every dog has their day and we just plan to move on from our mistakes, correct them and move on to the next game and get better from that.”

Who’s on 1st, What’s on 2nd, I don’t know ... 3rd base

For some of the more dated Army football fans, that brings back memories of the Abbott & Costello “Who’s On First” stand-up comic routine. For Hobbs and his offensive teammates, metaphorically it could easily represent another symptom to what has been ailing the Army offense. On Saturday, Hobbs played behind three quarterbacks San Jose State. Starter Kelvin Hopkins went down, followed by back-up Jabari Laws, whereby the staff called upon Christian Anderson to step in and finish the game.

Hopkins is the man, but Laws (#1) and Anderson know that their number can be called at any time (GoBlackKnights.com)

“I feel like as a whole offense we don’t necessarily have to adjust the way we play or the way we attack our assignments,” Hobbs explained as he said that he is confidence in whoever is called upon to run the offense. “Everybody at every position is taught to do the same thing and I feel like every guy in the quarterback room is prepared and ready to step up at anytime. There was no doubt when Christian [Anderson] and Jabari [Laws] stepped out on the field to take over the offense. They wasn’t any doubt on if they could run the offense because they have proven that day in and day out at practice and games.”

MORE CARRIES?

Like any ball carrier, the 5-foot-9, 190 pounder readily admitted that he would like have more touches and perhaps surprisedly he has on 22 carries on the season with 131 yards in the eight games played by the Black Knights. “Absolutely, absolutely you know and not only slotbacks, but receivers and quarterbacks. B-backs and we all feel like we are huge pieces of the offense and intricate piece as well,” he stated. “All of us are capable of making those big plays. As a slotback, in particular we are definitely excited to get the ball as many times as they give it to us and we definitely like to take advantage of the opportunities. You know, whatever they ask of us and we’ll perform. We move as a unit and it’s not necessarily that we are telling the coaches or other players that we need to get the ball, but it’s whatever they asked of us because all of us are capable of doing the same thing.”

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT?

When it comes to natural ability, Hobbs has the package, but he will be the first to tell you that he hasn’t arrived and there is plenty of room for improvement. “Just getting those detail assignments down and understanding the offense as a whole,” says the running back who has breakaway speed. “Really back when I was a sophomore and behind Jordan Asberry and John Trainor, I learned a lot from those guys and sometimes I hit them up from time to time ... asking for a couple of tips on how to do certain things and then implement that into my game.”