 GoBlackKnights - Athlete Darien Langley joins the 2021 Army recruiting class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 06:24:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Athlete Darien Langley joins the 2021 Army recruiting class

Athlete Darien Langley is now a member of the Army Black Knights' 2021 recruiting class
Athlete Darien Langley is now a member of the Army Black Knights' 2021 recruiting class
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

When you look at Darien Langley’s recruiting, he had several schools showing interest, but he only had one offer. That offer came from the Army Black Knights, but according to the product of Saint ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}