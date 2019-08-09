News More News
football

Athlete/LB Cam Vining chimes in on his commitment to Army West Point

Rivals 2-star LB Cam Vining makes that call and it's Army West Point (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Presently, Cam Vining has one offer and that is from the Army Black Knights. However, the 6-foot-1, 227 pound athlete made it perfectly clear in his conversation with GoBlackKnights.com, that even ...

{{ article.author_name }}