Athlete/QB AJ Snow chimes in on his offer from the Army Black Knights
Despite only playing 8 games in 2019 due to a strained meniscus, Athlete/QB AJ Snow has caught the attention of several college programs, including two of the academies, which in this case are Army...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news