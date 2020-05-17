News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 10:15:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Athlete/QB AJ Snow chimes in on his offer from the Army Black Knights

Don't Miss Out!
Don't Miss Out!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Athlete/QB AJ Snow reflects on his offer from Army West Point
Athlete/QB AJ Snow reflects on his offer from Army West Point

Despite only playing 8 games in 2019 due to a strained meniscus, Athlete/QB AJ Snow has caught the attention of several college programs, including two of the academies, which in this case are Army...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}