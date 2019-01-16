Athlete Tyson Riley selects Army West Point over Air Force
This past weekend and this current week, GBK has reported on several prospects who were on campus to take in the official visit, with the majority of them extending their verbal pledge to join the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news