Army's defense on the three point line was elite tonight. Lehigh started 2-2 from three and they finished 4-25, their second worst percentage of the season. Overall they held the Mountain Hawks to 37.7 percent shooting from the field.

Defense and balanced scoring was the name of the game for the Black Knights. Four players finished in double figures, led by TJ Small with 15 points on 5-7 shooting. Ryan Curry and Josh Scovens each had 11 points, and Charlie Peterson had 10.

The Mountain Hawks led for most of a back and forth first half, but with 1:44 left in the opening half Army took the lead and never looked back. Curry scored on a driving layup at the buzzer to put the Cadets up by four going into the break.

Small opened up the second half on fire, scoring 10 points very quickly. That plus a steady deit of Abe Johnson and Peterson down low, guided Army to a big second half.

Shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in the second half, the Black Knights outpaced Lehigh by seven in the final 20 minutes to win by 11.

Next up is now the Star Game Presented by USAA against Navy on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Christl Arena.