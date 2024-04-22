Baseball Run-Rules Bucknell to Secure Series
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Looking to secure the weekend series over Bucknell Sunday, Army West Point Baseball won by run-rule for the fifth time in Patriot League play, defeating the Bison 14-4 in seven innings at Doubleday Field.
Derek Berg homered two pitches into the seventh inning to send the game into an early finish.
Army tied a season-high with five home runs in Sunday's rubber matchup, with two coming from Berg, two from William Parker and another from Coleson Titus.
Chris Barr scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, before Parker launched the first of his two home runs in the win to make it 3-0. Thomas Schreck then absorbed a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to add another run in the opening inning.
Berg's first homer came in the third inning, a two-run big fly to make it 6-0.
After Bucknell made a push to narrow the margin to 6-4, the Black Knights responded with a five-spot in the bottom of the inning. Parker homered, before Sam Ruta scored off the bat of Titus. The designated hitter then came around to score on a passed ball before Schreck executed a squeeze play. A Justin Lehman run on a dropped routine fly ball by the Bucknell right fielder made it 11-4 Black Knights.
Titus had a two-run home run in the fifth before Berg's second home run ended the contest.
Matthew Ronnebaum earned the win in his 5.1 frame start, striking out five and allowing just one earned run. Andrew Berg finished the game from the bullpen, tossing 1.2 innings.
By the Numbers
3: Derek Berg and Parker each had three RBIs and combined for four home runs.
2: Titus was 2-for-2 at the plate, with two runs, two walks and two RBIs.
5: Andrew Berg retired all five batters faced in relief.
Black Knight Notes
Derek Berg has homered in three games in a row, becoming the third Black Knight to do so this year (Ruta, February 17-18).
Parker and Derek Berg logged the seventh and eighth multi-homer games for Army this season.
Two players had multiple homers in a game for the second time this year (Derek Berg and Ruta, March 10 at Georgia State).
Titus' home run was his first of the year.
Parker reached base for the 37th consecutive game Sunday.
Andrew and Derek Berg for the ninth time this season were batterymates.
Army won on any form of walk-off for the first time this year.
Next Up
Army continues its homestand against Marist for a midweek game Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Next weekend, the Star Series presented by USAA is renewed when the Navy comes to West Point for a three-game series, beginning 4:30 p.m. Friday.
DATE 4/21/2024 START 1:05 PM TIME 2:33 ATTENDANCE 421 SITE West Point, NY (Doubleday Field) WEATHER 50 Degrees NOTES Myro faced 3 batters in the 4th. B. Swenson faced 2 batters in the 4th. Patel faced 1 batter in the 7th. UMPIRES Home Plate: Justin Alverez First: Jerry Martinez Third Base: Brian Drury
|BUC
|ARMY
|
ARMY
|
1st
|
D. Berg advanced to third; C. Barr scored on a wild pitch.
|
0
|
1
|
ARMY
|
1st
|
W. Parker homered to left field, 2 RBI; D. Berg scored.
|
0
|
3
|
ARMY
|
1st
|
T. Schreck hit by pitch, RBI; A. Ainsworth advanced to second; C. Titus advanced to third; S. Ruta scored.
|
0
|
4
|
ARMY
|
3rd
|
D. Berg homered to left field, 2 RBI; J. Lehman scored.
|
0
|
6
|
BUCKNELL
|
4th
|
Morabito singled to second base, 2 RBI; Dunn scored; Voytovich scored, unearned.
|
2
|
6
|
BUCKNELL
|
4th
|
Keys singled to right field, 2 RBI; Kender unearned, scored; Karp unearned, scored.
|
4
|
6
|
ARMY
|
4th
|
W. Parker homered to left center, RBI.
|
4
|
7
|
ARMY
|
4th
|
C. Titus singled to right field, advanced to second on an error by rf; S. Ruta scored.
|
4
|
8
|
ARMY
|
4th
|
E. Ellis advanced to third; C. Titus scored on a passed ball.
|
4
|
9
|
ARMY
|
4th
|
T. Schreck grounded out to 1b unassisted, SAC, bunt, RBI; J. Lehman advanced to second; E. Ellis scored.
|
4
|
10
|
ARMY
|
4th
|
D. Berg reached on an error by rf, advanced to second; J. Lehman scored, unearned.
|
4
|
11
|
ARMY
|
5th
|
C. Titus homered to left center, 2 RBI; B. Golinski scored.
|
4
|
13
|
ARMY
|
7th
|
D. Berg homered, RBI.
|
4
|
14
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel