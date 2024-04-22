Advertisement
Baseball Run-Rules Bucknell to Secure Series

Celebration Time!
Celebration Time! (Medi Salvani/Army West Point Athletics)
Special to GoBlackKnights.com
Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Looking to secure the weekend series over Bucknell Sunday, Army West Point Baseball won by run-rule for the fifth time in Patriot League play, defeating the Bison 14-4 in seven innings at Doubleday Field.

Derek Berg homered two pitches into the seventh inning to send the game into an early finish.

Army tied a season-high with five home runs in Sunday's rubber matchup, with two coming from Berg, two from William Parker and another from Coleson Titus.

Chris Barr scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, before Parker launched the first of his two home runs in the win to make it 3-0. Thomas Schreck then absorbed a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to add another run in the opening inning.

Berg's first homer came in the third inning, a two-run big fly to make it 6-0.

After Bucknell made a push to narrow the margin to 6-4, the Black Knights responded with a five-spot in the bottom of the inning. Parker homered, before Sam Ruta scored off the bat of Titus. The designated hitter then came around to score on a passed ball before Schreck executed a squeeze play. A Justin Lehman run on a dropped routine fly ball by the Bucknell right fielder made it 11-4 Black Knights.

Titus had a two-run home run in the fifth before Berg's second home run ended the contest.

Matthew Ronnebaum earned the win in his 5.1 frame start, striking out five and allowing just one earned run. Andrew Berg finished the game from the bullpen, tossing 1.2 innings.

By the Numbers

Derek Berg (#10) at bat
Derek Berg (#10) at bat (Medi Salvani/Army West Point Athletics)

3: Derek Berg and Parker each had three RBIs and combined for four home runs.

2: Titus was 2-for-2 at the plate, with two runs, two walks and two RBIs.

5: Andrew Berg retired all five batters faced in relief.

Black Knight Notes

Infielder Sam Ruta (#13) on base
Infielder Sam Ruta (#13) on base (Medi Salvani/Army West Point Athletics)

Derek Berg has homered in three games in a row, becoming the third Black Knight to do so this year (Ruta, February 17-18).

Parker and Derek Berg logged the seventh and eighth multi-homer games for Army this season.

Two players had multiple homers in a game for the second time this year (Derek Berg and Ruta, March 10 at Georgia State).

Titus' home run was his first of the year.

Parker reached base for the 37th consecutive game Sunday.

Andrew and Derek Berg for the ninth time this season were batterymates.

Army won on any form of walk-off for the first time this year.



Next Up

Army continues its homestand against Marist for a midweek game Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Next weekend, the Star Series presented by USAA is renewed when the Navy comes to West Point for a three-game series, beginning 4:30 p.m. Friday.

DATE 4/21/2024 START 1:05 PM TIME 2:33 ATTENDANCE 421 SITE West Point, NY (Doubleday Field) WEATHER 50 Degrees NOTES Myro faced 3 batters in the 4th. B. Swenson faced 2 batters in the 4th. Patel faced 1 batter in the 7th. UMPIRES Home Plate: Justin Alverez First: Jerry Martinez Third Base: Brian Drury

Scoring Summary
BUC ARMY

ARMY

1st

D. Berg advanced to third; C. Barr scored on a wild pitch.

0

1

ARMY

1st

W. Parker homered to left field, 2 RBI; D. Berg scored.

0

3

ARMY

1st

T. Schreck hit by pitch, RBI; A. Ainsworth advanced to second; C. Titus advanced to third; S. Ruta scored.

0

4

ARMY

3rd

D. Berg homered to left field, 2 RBI; J. Lehman scored.

0

6

BUCKNELL

4th

Morabito singled to second base, 2 RBI; Dunn scored; Voytovich scored, unearned.

2

6

BUCKNELL

4th

Keys singled to right field, 2 RBI; Kender unearned, scored; Karp unearned, scored.

4

6

ARMY

4th

W. Parker homered to left center, RBI.

4

7

ARMY

4th

C. Titus singled to right field, advanced to second on an error by rf; S. Ruta scored.

4

8

ARMY

4th

E. Ellis advanced to third; C. Titus scored on a passed ball.

4

9

ARMY

4th

T. Schreck grounded out to 1b unassisted, SAC, bunt, RBI; J. Lehman advanced to second; E. Ellis scored.

4

10

ARMY

4th

D. Berg reached on an error by rf, advanced to second; J. Lehman scored, unearned.

4

11

ARMY

5th

C. Titus homered to left center, 2 RBI; B. Golinski scored.

4

13

ARMY

7th

D. Berg homered, RBI.

4

14
