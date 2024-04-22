WEST POINT, N.Y. – Looking to secure the weekend series over Bucknell Sunday, Army West Point Baseball won by run-rule for the fifth time in Patriot League play, defeating the Bison 14-4 in seven innings at Doubleday Field.

Derek Berg homered two pitches into the seventh inning to send the game into an early finish.

Army tied a season-high with five home runs in Sunday's rubber matchup, with two coming from Berg, two from William Parker and another from Coleson Titus.

Chris Barr scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, before Parker launched the first of his two home runs in the win to make it 3-0. Thomas Schreck then absorbed a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to add another run in the opening inning.

Berg's first homer came in the third inning, a two-run big fly to make it 6-0.

After Bucknell made a push to narrow the margin to 6-4, the Black Knights responded with a five-spot in the bottom of the inning. Parker homered, before Sam Ruta scored off the bat of Titus. The designated hitter then came around to score on a passed ball before Schreck executed a squeeze play. A Justin Lehman run on a dropped routine fly ball by the Bucknell right fielder made it 11-4 Black Knights.

Titus had a two-run home run in the fifth before Berg's second home run ended the contest.

Matthew Ronnebaum earned the win in his 5.1 frame start, striking out five and allowing just one earned run. Andrew Berg finished the game from the bullpen, tossing 1.2 innings.