Sing Second: Baseball Secures Baseball Star in Walk-off Classic
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Baseball may have been down, but they we're never out. Enter Chris Barr.
Trailing by a run heading into the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's Baseball Star Series-deciding game against the Navy Midshipman, Addision Ainsworth tied the game with a one-out double, and Barr gave the Black Knights the right to sing second with a two-out walk-off base hit to score pinch-runner Zak Farrell, and secure the 7-6 victory.
Army improved to 25-18 and 14-7 in the Patriot League, securing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Navy. The Black Knights now sit just one win away from the Patriot League regular season title and home-field advantage throughout the conference tournament.
Starting pitcher Matthew Ronnebaum delivered seven innings, striking out eight batters in a no-decision.
William Parker gave Army an early lead in the opening stanza, scoring Derek Berg on an RBI single.
Navy took the lead in the top of the second with a two-run homer. But a Berg solo home run in the third tied the contest, before Braden Golinski gave the Black Knights a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run home run.
Parker stretched the lead to three runs on a two-out RBI infield single in the sixth.
The Mids would respond however with two runs in the seventh to cut the Army lead to one, before taking the lead with a two-run eighth. Berg however kept the game in reach for Army, executing a pickoff throw behind the plate to second base.
A Golinski leadoff single in the ninth set up Army's ninth-inning rally, advancing into scoring position via a passed ball.
Trey Ates made a bullpen appearance, before Andrew Berg recorded the final six outs and eanred the win.
By the Numbers
4-for-5: Parker was 4-for-5 with four RBIs.
2-for-5: Golinski, Berg and Barr each were 2-for-5.
2: Ruta and Ainsworth drew two walks each, with Ruta recording six free passes across the series.
14: Ronnebaum retired 14 consecutive batters from the second through the sixth innings.
Black Knight Notes
Army Baseball won the Star for the third consecutive year.
The Black Knights are 12-3 in its past 15 games against Navy, and 15-4 in its past 19 games against service academy rivals.
After splitting two games in Annapolis last month and going 3-2 over Navy this year, the all-time series with the Midshipmen is tied 131-131.
Army has won each series and season series in Patriot League play.
The Black Knights won by non-run rule walk-off for the first time this season.
Next Up
Army remains home the rest of the regular season, with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday against LIU. The club then faces Lehigh next Saturday and Lafayette next Sunday in doubleheaders before the opening of postseason play.
DATE 4/28/2024 START 1:05 PM TIME 2:30 ATTENDANCE 803 SITE West Point, NY (Doubleday Field) WEATHER 68 Degrees NOTES T. Ates faced 2 batters in the 8th. UMPIRES Home Plate: David Chiasson First: Scott Davis Third Base: Justin Alvarez VIEW Match History vs Navy
