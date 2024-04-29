Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Sing Second: Baseball Secures Baseball Star in Walk-off Classic

"The Hit"
"The Hit" (Noah Murray)
Special to GoBlackKnights.com
Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Baseball may have been down, but they we're never out. Enter Chris Barr.

Trailing by a run heading into the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's Baseball Star Series-deciding game against the Navy Midshipman, Addision Ainsworth tied the game with a one-out double, and Barr gave the Black Knights the right to sing second with a two-out walk-off base hit to score pinch-runner Zak Farrell, and secure the 7-6 victory.

Army improved to 25-18 and 14-7 in the Patriot League, securing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Navy. The Black Knights now sit just one win away from the Patriot League regular season title and home-field advantage throughout the conference tournament.

Starting pitcher Matthew Ronnebaum delivered seven innings, striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

William Parker gave Army an early lead in the opening stanza, scoring Derek Berg on an RBI single.

Navy took the lead in the top of the second with a two-run homer. But a Berg solo home run in the third tied the contest, before Braden Golinski gave the Black Knights a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run home run.

Parker stretched the lead to three runs on a two-out RBI infield single in the sixth.

The Mids would respond however with two runs in the seventh to cut the Army lead to one, before taking the lead with a two-run eighth. Berg however kept the game in reach for Army, executing a pickoff throw behind the plate to second base.

A Golinski leadoff single in the ninth set up Army's ninth-inning rally, advancing into scoring position via a passed ball.

Trey Ates made a bullpen appearance, before Andrew Berg recorded the final six outs and eanred the win.

Advertisement

By the Numbers

4-for-5: Parker was 4-for-5 with four RBIs.

2-for-5: Golinski, Berg and Barr each were 2-for-5.

2: Ruta and Ainsworth drew two walks each, with Ruta recording six free passes across the series.

14: Ronnebaum retired 14 consecutive batters from the second through the sixth innings.

Black Knight Notes

The Crowds Reaction Says It All!
The Crowds Reaction Says It All! (Noah Murray)

Army Baseball won the Star for the third consecutive year.

The Black Knights are 12-3 in its past 15 games against Navy, and 15-4 in its past 19 games against service academy rivals.

After splitting two games in Annapolis last month and going 3-2 over Navy this year, the all-time series with the Midshipmen is tied 131-131.

Army has won each series and season series in Patriot League play.

The Black Knights won by non-run rule walk-off for the first time this season.

Next Up

Army remains home the rest of the regular season, with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday against LIU. The club then faces Lehigh next Saturday and Lafayette next Sunday in doubleheaders before the opening of postseason play.

DATE 4/28/2024 START 1:05 PM TIME 2:30 ATTENDANCE 803 SITE West Point, NY (Doubleday Field) WEATHER 68 Degrees NOTES T. Ates faced 2 batters in the 8th. UMPIRES Home Plate: David Chiasson First: Scott Davis Third Base: Justin Alvarez VIEW Match History vs Navy


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement