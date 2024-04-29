WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Baseball may have been down, but they we're never out. Enter Chris Barr.

Trailing by a run heading into the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's Baseball Star Series-deciding game against the Navy Midshipman, Addision Ainsworth tied the game with a one-out double, and Barr gave the Black Knights the right to sing second with a two-out walk-off base hit to score pinch-runner Zak Farrell, and secure the 7-6 victory.

Army improved to 25-18 and 14-7 in the Patriot League, securing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Navy. The Black Knights now sit just one win away from the Patriot League regular season title and home-field advantage throughout the conference tournament.

Starting pitcher Matthew Ronnebaum delivered seven innings, striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

William Parker gave Army an early lead in the opening stanza, scoring Derek Berg on an RBI single.

Navy took the lead in the top of the second with a two-run homer. But a Berg solo home run in the third tied the contest, before Braden Golinski gave the Black Knights a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run home run.

Parker stretched the lead to three runs on a two-out RBI infield single in the sixth.

The Mids would respond however with two runs in the seventh to cut the Army lead to one, before taking the lead with a two-run eighth. Berg however kept the game in reach for Army, executing a pickoff throw behind the plate to second base.

A Golinski leadoff single in the ninth set up Army's ninth-inning rally, advancing into scoring position via a passed ball.

Trey Ates made a bullpen appearance, before Andrew Berg recorded the final six outs and eanred the win.