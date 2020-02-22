COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Army West Point baseball team was defeated by #20 Texas A&M, 12-3, in the first game of a three-game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Friday.

The Aggies gained control of the contest with two big innings, scoring four times in the first and five in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Texas A&M's highly touted starting pitcher Asa Lacy struck out a career-high 14 batters to keep the Black Knights bats at bay through five innings.

The Cadets got off to a good start, jumping out to a first inning lead on a Cam Cerruto RBI single. But the lead was short lived, as the Aggies stormed back in the bottom half to take a lead that Army would never recover from.

John McKenna cut into the deficit in the eighth, belting his first home run of the year towards the scoreboard in left field. It was the third career homer for the senior.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday in a 3 p.m. ET contest. Army will give the ball to senior Logan Smith, who shined in his season debut last weekend at Duke.

HIGHLIGHTS AND NOTES:

- The Black Knights jumped out in front first in the top of the first. With two outs in the inning, Cam Cerruto lined a base hit to left to score Tim Simoes for the game's first run.

- Robbie Buecker made his first collegiate start after appearing twice in relief in the opening series at Duke.

- Texas A&M punched back in the bottom half of the first when cleanup hitter Hunter Coleman singled up the middle to score Bryce Blaum. One batter later, Zach DeLoach homered to right to put the Aggies up 4-1.

- In a staff day on the mound for Army, freshmen Patrick Melampy, Will Hart and Joe Garcia kept the A&M bats quiet in innings two through four.

- Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy exited after five innings, striking out a career-high 15 batters.

- The Aggies extended their lead in the sixth, adding two on an infield error and three on back-to-back RBI singles to make the score 9-1.

- They added another in the seventh, scoring behind a pick-off play at second base.In the eighth, senior John McKenna launched a pinch hit home run over the 375 foot sign in left field to cut the A&M lead to 10-3. It was the third career home run for McKenna, who hit one in each of the past two seasons.

- The Aggies got the runs back in the bottom half, as DeLoach hit his second home run of the night to make it 12-3.

UP NEXT:

The teams will meet again in the second game of the three-game set at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.