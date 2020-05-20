News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 11:56:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor OL commit Tate Williams picks up offer from Army West Point

Don't Miss Out!
Don't Miss Out!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
The Army Black Knights have their eyes on Rival 3-star OL prospect and Baylor commit, Tate Williams
The Army Black Knights have their eyes on Rival 3-star OL prospect and Baylor commit, Tate Williams (HUDL)

Offensive line prospect Tate Williams did not hesitate to let it be known that Baylor has been a childhood favorite when it came to college football.So when the 6-foot-3, 260 pounder out of Wall (T...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}