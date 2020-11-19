GoBlackKnights - Be Thou At Peace: Former Linebacker & Army Football Great - Lyle Weaver

It was just a few days ago that former Army player and coach, Tony Coaxum reached out, while at the same time posting on his Facebook page a video from one of the NBC Sports shows, “Brother From Another”, where the co-host Michael Smith shared that former Army football great Lyle Weaver is battling stage four lymphoma cancer.

Well, just this morning, Tony shared that Lyle passed away.

“As a player, Lyle was an unbelievable athlete and fierce competitor,” Tony shared of his friend and teammate. “Absolutely game-wrecker for opposing teams. He was the best player on our team, but he always told me how I was a big brother to him and he admired my energy and passion. He was ever so confident but humble at the same time. I had the chance to talk to him a few times over the past week or so and all he ever wanted to talk about how proud he was of me and how much he loved Army football. It meant the world to him. He will be missed dearly.”