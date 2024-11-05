Big Announcement: The Army-Navy 2024 Forum is LIVE!

in other news
Army hosting big recruiting weekend vs Air Force
The 21st ranked Army Black Knights are ready for a massive recruiting weekend as the Black Knights are at home at West
Post-Practice (10/30) Interview with Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody
On Saturday, Army begins the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series vs. Air Force
RB Chevas Gregory commits to #21 Army over Air Force
Last week GoBlackKnights.com spoke with 2025 RB prospect Chevas Gregory, who indicated that he was down to two programs
Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview): Air Force Falcons - (Game #8)
GBK’s Joe Iacono brings you Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview) as he breaks down Air Force Falcons - Game #8.
No. 21 Army Black Knights offer local 2026 prospect, RB Crew Davis
This 2026 local RB prospect has strong Army West Point ties. Come inside GBK for more, along with highlights
The Ultimate Rivalry: Army-Navy 2024
Experience the Tradition. Feel the Passion. Be Part of History.
On December 14th, 2024, at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland, two of America's most prestigious institutions will face off in the 125th edition of a rivalry that transcends sports. The Army-Navy Game is more than just football—it's a celebration of service, dedication, and the indomitable spirit of our nation's future leaders.
So yes, you have the traditional rivalry games such as Ohio State-Michigan or Alabama-Auburn (aka Iron Bowl) or Auburn-Georgia and the list goes on. However, there is one annual collegiate game and rivalry that stands alone and that game is Army-Navy.
A Season Like No Other
This year, the stakes are higher than ever:
Army Black Knights: Undefeated at 8-0 and ranked 18th in the AP PollNavy Midshipmen: Impressive 6-2 record
But when these two teams meet, records fade away. It's about pride, honor, and the chance to etch your name in the annals of this storied rivalry.
Beyond the Gridiron
The Army-Navy Game represents the pinnacle of collegiate rivalries, showcasing:
Unparalleled pageantry and tradition display of sportsmanship that embodies the best of college athleticsFuture military leaders competing with unwavering determination
Join the Conversation
Are you excited for the big game? Head over to the brand new, exclusive Army-Navy 2024 Forum on Rivals.com! Connect with fellow fans (Army & Navy), academy grads, and former players as the board engages in friendly banter, and share your predictions for this year's clash.
Don't miss out! Visit Rivals.com now and join The Rivalry: Army-Navy 2024 Forum. It's your chance to be part of the conversation leading up to this historic matchup.
Go Army! Beat Navy! (or vice versa, depending on your allegiance)
Remember to follow forum rules and engage respectfully. Let's make this the best Army-Navy build-up yet!
Mark Your Calendars
Date: December 14th, 2024
Venue: Commanders Field, Landover, MD
Kickoff: TBA
Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the tradition, the Army-Navy Game is an experience like no other. It's more than just a game—it's America's Game.
NOTABLE: Have fun on this new forum, but please note that this is not a substitute for your normal interaction on the GoBlackKnights.com message boards, especially the premium The 12th Knight board.
