Big Announcement: The Army-Navy 2024 Forum is LIVE!

If you haven't become a member of GoBlackKnights.com yet, what are you waiting for? Join the most comprehensive source for Army football & recruiting fan community today!

The Rivals All-Access Pass gives subscribers the ability to read any team site message boards across the Rivals Network as well as the Rivals Ad-Lite experience. It also gives access to special events like this Army-Navy forum and is available to both monthly and annual subscribers as an add-on to your current subscription.

Experience the Tradition. Feel the Passion. Be Part of History.

On December 14th, 2024, at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland, two of America's most prestigious institutions will face off in the 125th edition of a rivalry that transcends sports. The Army-Navy Game is more than just football—it's a celebration of service, dedication, and the indomitable spirit of our nation's future leaders.

So yes, you have the traditional rivalry games such as Ohio State-Michigan or Alabama-Auburn (aka Iron Bowl) or Auburn-Georgia and the list goes on. However, there is one annual collegiate game and rivalry that stands alone and that game is Army-Navy.

A Season Like No Other

This year, the stakes are higher than ever:

Army Black Knights: Undefeated at 8-0 and ranked 18th in the AP PollNavy Midshipmen: Impressive 6-2 record

But when these two teams meet, records fade away. It's about pride, honor, and the chance to etch your name in the annals of this storied rivalry.

Beyond the Gridiron

The Army-Navy Game represents the pinnacle of collegiate rivalries, showcasing:

Unparalleled pageantry and tradition display of sportsmanship that embodies the best of college athleticsFuture military leaders competing with unwavering determination

Join the Conversation

Are you excited for the big game? Head over to the brand new, exclusive Army-Navy 2024 Forum on Rivals.com! Connect with fellow fans (Army & Navy), academy grads, and former players as the board engages in friendly banter, and share your predictions for this year's clash.

Don't miss out! Visit Rivals.com now and join The Rivalry: Army-Navy 2024 Forum. It's your chance to be part of the conversation leading up to this historic matchup.





Go Army! Beat Navy! (or vice versa, depending on your allegiance)

Remember to follow forum rules and engage respectfully. Let's make this the best Army-Navy build-up yet!







