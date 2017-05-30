BIG COMMITMENT: 3-star DT Ryan Bryce says yes to Army West Point
RELATED GBK ARTICLES:- Junior Day recruits discuss their unofficial visit to Army West Point- 3-star DT set to revisit Army - with college decision to soon follow?- Rivals 3-star DT Ryan Bryce name...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news