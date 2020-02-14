Big DT Mason Nelson says yes to the Army Black Knights
Although Mason Nelson made All-State as an offensive lineman, the 6-foot-3, 290 pounder out of Howell (MI) Howell Senior High School, has been recruiting by the Army coaching staff as a nose guard ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news