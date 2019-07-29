News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 00:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Big OL adds Army offer as Black Knights jump atop his list of schools

Lfquo8ehoovwivkqjd9e
Kalb Luna was named Offensive Line MVP from Saturday's camp
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Walking away with an offer from Army West Point at their 1-Day Summer Football Camp is clearly a precious commodity these days.For big offensive line prospect Kaleb Luna, that is precisely what occ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}