Big OL adds Army offer as Black Knights jump atop his list of schools
Walking away with an offer from Army West Point at their 1-Day Summer Football Camp is clearly a precious commodity these days.For big offensive line prospect Kaleb Luna, that is precisely what occ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news