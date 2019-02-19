Ticker
Big OL David Hoyt pulls down an offer from Army West Point

Big OL David Hoyt now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Offensive lineman David Hoyt recently picked up an offer from No. 19 Army West Point, to go along with his other offers that include Harvard, Buffalo, Western Kentucky, Southern Miss., Liberty Univ...

