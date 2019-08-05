Big Offensive Lineman has made it official and he is now part of the 2020 Army recruiting class

On July 27th, offensive line prospect Kaleb Luna pulled down Offensive Lineman MVP honors followed by an offer from Army West Point at Black Knights’ 1-Day Summer Football Camp. Well it didn’t take the 6-foot-3, 312 pounder long to make his college decision, which official did today and shared with GoBlackKnights.com in this exclusive interview surrounding his commitment conversation with Head Coach Jeff Monken. “I was hinting throughout the week after the offer but announced my plan to commit yesterday,” said the product of Killeen (TX) Killeen High School. “This morning I notified the staff of the commitment and I committed to Coach Monken” “I called Coach Monken and after greeting each other,” added Luna. “I said, ‘I just got out of prayer and am blessed to say — I am committed to the United States Military Academy at West Point’. He furthermore said, ‘I’m excited by your decision and am proud that you chose us and can’t wait to have you here and be a Black Knight’.

“Even though it was tough to choose between the two most prestigious military academies (Army West Point & Navy), I’ve chosen West Point because I want to be a Black Knight on the Hudson River.” — OL Kaleb Luna on his commitment to Army West Point

DETERMINING FACTORS

“It’s always been a dream school of mine,” declared Luna on his decision to make Army West Point his college home and play for the Black Knights. “My father was major inspiration in my upbringing and also my family even though they were in the Marines. I have always wanted to serve my country and West Point fit the motto that held within myself. Even though it was tough to choose between the two most prestigious military academies (Army West Point & Navy), I’ve chosen West Point because I want to be a Black Knight on the Hudson River.” Luna indicated that he has been keeping track with the continuous growth of Army’s 2020 recruiting class and he is impressed. “I’ve seen that I will be one of the four offensive lineman to verbally commit to West Point,” he stated. “I’ve also met fullback Charlie Cole at the Army Football Camp with Coach Viti and I’ll be happy to serve with each at the Academy.” It still has yet to be determine if Luna will enter the academy as a direct admit or via the prep school, but either the way, the Black Knights have added one solid offensive lineman to their program. “I have 4.3 overall GPA and a 3.2 Core GPA, I have a 1130 SAT score and a 21 ACT score,” declared the big O-lineman. “I am on the border with going in direct or going into USMAPS. My commitment is mostly Army solid, but if a school is willing to give me an official visit to their campus, I’ll take it but my commitment to Army would be still solid.”