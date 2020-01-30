News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 07:26:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Big OL Matthew Odoghe makes the call and it’s the Army Black Knights

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Big O-line commit, Matthew Odoghe during is OV to Army West Point
Big O-line commit, Matthew Odoghe during is OV to Army West Point

There is one thing that we can surely say when it comes to the 2020 recruiting class and that is how impressed we are with the Army coaching staff pulling in such a group of talented offensive line...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}