Published Dec 18, 2024
Bill Katsigiannis tabbed as a Sports Illustrated 1st Team All-American
Special to GoBlackKnights.com
Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications
Give The Hottest Holiday Gift - A Subscription To GBK!
Advertisement

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point offensive lineman Bill Katsigiannis has been tabbed as a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

The Katy, Texas native has started in every game this season at left guard and was selected to the All-AAC first team.

This season marked the first time in his career that he has started.

Katsigiannis and his offensive line teammates were recipients of the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football. Since 2015, the Joe Moore Award has recognized and celebrated offensive lines that exemplify the ultimate blend of toughness, teamwork, effort, consistency, technique, and a relentless drive to dominate at the line of scrimmage.

GBK LOOKBACK:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel