Bill Katsigiannis tabbed as a Sports Illustrated 1st Team All-American

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point offensive lineman Bill Katsigiannis has been tabbed as a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

The Katy, Texas native has started in every game this season at left guard and was selected to the All-AAC first team.

This season marked the first time in his career that he has started.

Katsigiannis and his offensive line teammates were recipients of the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football. Since 2015, the Joe Moore Award has recognized and celebrated offensive lines that exemplify the ultimate blend of toughness, teamwork, effort, consistency, technique, and a relentless drive to dominate at the line of scrimmage.