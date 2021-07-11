Birthday Commitment for All-State O-Lineman Kendrick Kirby
A week ago when we spoke to All-State offensive lineman Kendrick Kirby, the 6-foot-3, 270 pounder made it clear that he was down to two schools, which were Army and Arkansas State.What he also esta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news