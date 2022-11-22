Hampton, a native of Advance, N,C., has produced career highs on the field totaling 31 tackles (15 solo) in seven games played which has also included four starts. In the classroom, the senior is a Engineering Management major and maintains a 3.61 GPA.

A native of Holland, Pa. Bishop, a senior, has started every game this season at center and has served as a one of two team captains for the year. Bishop holds the honor of maintaining one of the highest GPAs on the team with a 3.97 while majoring in Management. Prior to the season he was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List and to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Team. With two games to play in his senior campaign, Bishop has played in 29 games in his West Point career.

GREENWOOD, IND. - Army West Point Football Players C, Connor Bishop , LB, Peyton Hampton , LB, Leo Lowin , and K, Quinn Maretzki have been selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, as announced by CSC today.

Lowin has excelled in the classroom producing a 3.91 GPA while studying Engineering Management. At the same time, the junior linebacker has enjoyed a breakout season on the field for the Black Knights, starting in nine games while posting a team high 81 tackles (43 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. In Week 7 vs. Colgate, he forced a fumble and recorded his first career interception becoming the first Army defender with an interception and a forced fumble in a game since Andre Carter did it vs. Georgia Southern in 2020. Additionally, Lowin has totaled four games of 10+ tackles this season and his 9.1 tackles per game is currently ranks 27th best in the country.

Maretzki, a junior has served as the primary kicker on field goals and extra point attempts this season while maintaining a 3.6 GPA while majoring in Systems & Decision Sciences at West Point. A native of Honolulu, HI, Maretzki has set career bests converting on 5 of 7 field goals, with a season long of 38 set vs. ULM. He has also drilled 34 of 36 extra point attempts. His 49 total points scored this season is second most on the team.

The award is given by College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) annually to the most accomplished student-athletes for academic and athletic achievement each year since 1952. The sports sponsored are soccer, volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field/cross country and an at-large program that includes sports for which the NCAA sponsors a championship. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a starter or key reserve.

CSC's academic team is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes. Nominating and voting are privileges held exclusively by College Sports Communicators members on behalf of student-athletes from throughout the NCAA, NAIA, two-year Colleges and Canadian institutions.

The Academic All-District honorees now advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late December.

Members vote on Academic All-District® teams within their division, with winners advancing to the national ballot where members vote for Academic All-America® teams within their division. Past honorees include current Big East commissioner and former NBA executive Val Ackerman, Major League Baseball Manager Joe Girardi, Super Bowl MVPs Peyton Manning and Drew Brees, civil rights activist Dr. Harry Edwards, former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, WNBA standouts Rebecca Lobo, Maya Moore and Ruth Riley and former Harlem Globetrotter Lynette Woodard