Black Knights add 3-star DE Owen Ostroski to their 2021 recruiting class
Although Army's 2021 recruiting is already solid, it just received a tremendous boost when Rivals 3-star linebacker Owen Ostroski committed to the Black Knights late Tuesday.The 6-foot-2, 245 pound...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news