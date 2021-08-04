Black Knights add another QB to the class of 2022 in Larry Robinson
The Army Black Knights have added their 4th quarterback commit to their 2022 recruiting class, dual-threat Larry Robinson joined the signal-caller group of Glenn Rice, Sylas Gomez, and Cale Hellums.
Robinson hails from Michigan and plays his high school ball for Saline High School. The 6-foot-1, 180 pounder talked to GoBlackKnights.com about his commitment to Army, along with his recent official visit to the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“Head Coach (Jeff) Monken called yesterday and after we talked I let him know I was coming,” shared Robinson in his Tuesday conversation with us. “I could hear the excitement in his voice, it sounded like he was jumping up and down.”
With regards to his official, it was the first time that Robinson had visited the academy, but he said he enjoyed the surroundings.
“The campus as a whole was just a sight to see, also getting a chance to sit down and talk with the players,” stated the QB, who is confident that he is a solid fit for Army’s triple-option offense.
“Yes the coaches have told me they believe I’ll be a great fit for the offense. I do think I could excel in their and I like how much the utilize the QB very similarly to my high school."
During is 2020 football campaign, Robinson was 115-of-169 in passing for 1,433 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with rushing for 489 yards and hitting pay dirt 14 times.
Robinson, who is a natural break-away threat says there is one particular QB that he models his game after.
“Lamar Jackson … I try to model my game like Jackson and I spent a lot time watching his college highlights,” declared Robinson, who is prep bound also indicated that he has begun to develop a bond with some of the other 2022 commits. “I’ve talked with about ten of them expressing how excited I am to play with them and what we can do in the future.”
