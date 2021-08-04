Black Knights add another QB to the class of 2022 in Larry Robinson

The Army Black Knights have added their 4th quarterback commit to their 2022 recruiting class, dual-threat Larry Robinson joined the signal-caller group of Glenn Rice, Sylas Gomez, and Cale Hellums.

Robinson hails from Michigan and plays his high school ball for Saline High School. The 6-foot-1, 180 pounder talked to GoBlackKnights.com about his commitment to Army, along with his recent official visit to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“Head Coach (Jeff) Monken called yesterday and after we talked I let him know I was coming,” shared Robinson in his Tuesday conversation with us. “I could hear the excitement in his voice, it sounded like he was jumping up and down.”

With regards to his official, it was the first time that Robinson had visited the academy, but he said he enjoyed the surroundings.

“The campus as a whole was just a sight to see, also getting a chance to sit down and talk with the players,” stated the QB, who is confident that he is a solid fit for Army’s triple-option offense.