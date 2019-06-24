News More News
Black Knights add RB Jeremiah Brooks to the 2020 class

RB Jeremiah Brooks excited to be headed to Army West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

“I’m joining a brotherhood and dedicating myself to the Academy,” running back Jeremiah Brooks told GoBlackKnights.com surrounding his recent commitment to the Army Black Knights 2020 recruiting cl...

