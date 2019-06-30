News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-30 08:06:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Black Knights add talented DL Raleigh Oxndine to the 2020 recruiting class

Bvylwfqj6aou0cjkabnn
DL Raleigh Oxndine is a welcome addition to the 2020 Army Black Knights' recruiting class (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

On Friday, the Army Black Knights 2020 recruiting class got a little bigger and stronger with the commitment of defensive lineman Raleigh Oxndine.The 6-foot-2, 272 pounder out of Jesuit High School...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}