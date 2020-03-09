PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Army West Point baseball team got back on track on Sunday with a 6-4 win over Iowa at the Snowbird Classic.

The Black Knights relied on timely hitting throughout, highlighted by senior Anfernee Crompton who went 3-4 on the day with two runs batted in. The outfielder delivered two key two-out hits in the contest, first to give Army the lead in the fourth and later to extend the lead with a long RBI double in the eighth.

Anthony Giachin continued his strong showing at the Snowbird Classic, producing his second consecutive three hit game. The junior is now 8-15 in the series and has six multi-hit performances in the past eight games.

Starting pitcher Anthony LoRicco delivered another quality start, allowing three runs over six innings to earn his first win of the season. The sophomore has allowed three runs or less in each of his four outings this season.

Army has two games remaining at the Snowbird Classic before heading to Fort Myers for three games to close out their Florida trip. The Cadets will take on Saint Joseph's on Tuesday at 11 a.m.