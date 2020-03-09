Black Knights best Iowa at Snowbird Classic
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Army West Point baseball team got back on track on Sunday with a 6-4 win over Iowa at the Snowbird Classic.
The Black Knights relied on timely hitting throughout, highlighted by senior Anfernee Crompton who went 3-4 on the day with two runs batted in. The outfielder delivered two key two-out hits in the contest, first to give Army the lead in the fourth and later to extend the lead with a long RBI double in the eighth.
Anthony Giachin continued his strong showing at the Snowbird Classic, producing his second consecutive three hit game. The junior is now 8-15 in the series and has six multi-hit performances in the past eight games.
Starting pitcher Anthony LoRicco delivered another quality start, allowing three runs over six innings to earn his first win of the season. The sophomore has allowed three runs or less in each of his four outings this season.
Army has two games remaining at the Snowbird Classic before heading to Fort Myers for three games to close out their Florida trip. The Cadets will take on Saint Joseph's on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
HIGHLIGHTS AND NOTES:
• Army got on the board first in the third inning. Kevin Dubrule singled with help from a bad hop at shortstop and Carter Macias followed by reaching on an error thanks to bad hop at second base to bring Dubrule home and give Army a 1-0 lead.
• Iowa got the run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Izaya Fullard.
• Anfernee Crompton broke the tie in the fourth with an RBI single to center. Army would add another run a batter later when Andre Walden scored on a wild pitch.
• The Hawkeyes would again pull even in the bottom of the fourth on a Trenton Wallace two-run double.
• The Black Knights would reclaim the lead in the fifth on three straight singles by Tim Simoes, Anthony Giachin and Rob Regine. Giachin would later score on an RBI groundout by Jeremiah Adams to extend the lead to 5-3.
• It was a quality start for Anthony LoRicco, who exited after six with his team out in front. The win improved his record to 1-1 on the season.
• After Iowa cut the lead to one in the bottom of the seventh, Anfernee Crompton delivered another big hit for Army in the eighth, driving a long RBI double off the left field fence to give Army a 6-4 advantage.
• Ray Bartoli tossed three innings of one-run ball in relief to earn his first save of the season and seal a 6-4 win for the Black Knights.
• The Army victory snapped a five-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes, who defeated Army's Wednesday opponent Georgetown 22-2 on Saturday.
UP NEXT:
The Black Knights will have a day off on Monday before returning to action at the Snowbird Classic on Tuesday when they take on St. Joseph's at 11 a.m.