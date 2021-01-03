GoBlackKnights - Black Knights Bounce Back to Beat Colgate

BLACK KNIGHTS BOUNCE BACK TO BEAT COLGATE (HAMILTON, N.Y) – The Army West Point basketball bounced back from Saturday's loss to top Patriot League foe Colgate, 75-73, at Cotterell Court on Sunday.

"I have been fortunate to be a part of teams that have won championships and those are great feelings, but I'm not sure that I have been part of a tougher win than we saw today," Army Head Coach Jimmy Allen said. "I can't say enough about the character that our team showed after coming back from the way we got beat yesterday to win today. We got knocked out and got off the mat and played some inspired basketball.”

After falling handily to the Patriot League's preseason top-ranked team in the league opener, the Black Knights stormed out of the gate in this one, jumping out to a 10-point lead in the game's first five minutes. Senior Tucker Blackwell was a key catalyst of the offense early on, knocking down three of his four three-point attempts to give Army an 11-point advantage at halftime. Army stretched the lead to as much as 14 in the opening minutes of the second half before Colgate fought back into the contest, riding a 10-0 run to even the game at the midway point of the half. The Black Knights stood strong, as the teams traded buckets throughout the final minutes of the contest before Army was able to put the game away.

"What we lacked in energy on Saturday, we made up for in a big way today," Blackwell said. "Every player, especially on the bench, was locked in until the end. This is a big team win for us today.”

Senior Lonnie Grayson led the Cadets with 13 points on the day. Fellow senior Nick Finke put together a huge performance off the bench, going 3-3 from the field and leading the team with 11 rebounds.

"We are a team that has to win in different ways, and you have to fight to find a way to win," Allen said. "We did enough good things today and stuck to the things we know we have to do to pull out a victory.”

The Black Knights will now turn their attention to Holy Cross for a home-and-home series against the Crusaders on Jan. 9 and 10. The series will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.








