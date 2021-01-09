GoBlackKnights - Black Knights claim second straight league win

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Army West Point men's basketball team continued its hot start to the 2020-21 season, defeating Patriot League opponent Holy Cross, 83-68, on Saturday.

"We saw a really solid effort from our team today," Head Coach Jimmy Allen said. "We got off to a bit of a slow start, but I thought we were in the right positions and getting the right shots. We stuck with it and things turned around for us.”

The Black Knights' balanced attack was on full display in this one, as four different cadets reached double-digits on the score sheet in the game. Josh Caldwell led all scorers with a career-high 20 points on the day, while going 9-13 from the field. Senior Alex King was a dominant force for Army, shooting 8-10 for a season-best 19 points. The Black Knights have now had at least three double-digit scorers in seven of the team's eight contests this season.”

We have a really great group of guys who play selfless basketball," Alex King said. "We are always looking to make the next pass and find the right shot.”

Army's upperclassmen carried the load in the game, with the Black Knights' juniors and seniors combining for 77 of the team's 83 points.

"I don't know that enough credit goes to those guys," Allen said. "Our seniors were in complimentary roles in the past behind Tommy Funk and Matt Wilson, and they have worked so hard to step into leadership roles. We are building a really good culture with this group and I am excited to see what we can do moving forward.”

While much of Army's success this season has come from long range, much of today's production came on the inside, as the team scored 46 points in the paint. The Cadets kept the pressure on the Crusaders in the game, forcing 22 turnovers.

"We've played well in our last two games, but we still have room for improvement," King said. "The team is doing a great job of trusting our offense and being disciplined on the defensive end and that has been key.”

At 6-2, Army is off to its best start to a season since the Cadets went 8-2 to open the 2015-16 year. The Black Knights will return to Christl Arena on Sunday to take on Holy Cross in Army's first home Patriot League contest of 2021. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

"Regardless of the outcome of today's game, we have to go into tomorrow thinking about things we can improve on," Allen said. "They have a chance to make adjustments and so do we. We have to go through the same process we did last week when we bounced back on Sunday because the score is 0-0 at 3:00 tomorrow.”



