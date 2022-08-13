Black Knights close out training camp with a brisk Saturday scrimmage

It’s hard to believe, but September 3rd will be here before we know it. This of course means the kick-off of the Army 2022 football season, as the Black Knights head to Conway, South Carolina to take on Coastal Carolina in both teams' season opener.

Today, Army locked in their first full scrimmage of training camp, and as it presented an opportunity for the staff to get a clearer evaluation of the individual players, along with how the team looks overall.

Following today's practice, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with a few players took time to meet with the media and chime in on various topics including the quarterback competition, depth at the offensive line, and the maturation at the cornerback spots and other topics.

Let’s hear what they had to say.