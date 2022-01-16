Black Knights Cruise Past Boston University

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Josh Caldwell led a quartet of Black Knights in double figures scoring with 16 points as Army West Point earned a 73-63 win over Patriot League preseason favorite Boston University on Thursday night.

GAME SUMMARY

Army was in control from the start in a game it led for 94.4 percent. The Black Knights led 3-0 after two minutes before Boston University had its second and last lead of the game with the score at 7-5 four minutes into the game.Six straight points by Army West Point pushed the Black Knights ahead for a lead they would not relinquish. A Nolan Naess layup capped an 11-1 run for a 16-8 advantage with 10:27 left in the first half.

The Terriers cut the lead to 24-23 with 5:22 remaining in the opening half, but Army answered with an 8-2 run in the next three minutes for a 32-25 lead. The Black Knights went into halftime with a 36-29 lead.

Army had another 8-2 run to open the second half to build a 44-31 lead. The Black Knights had a firm grip throughout the second half as they maintained at least an eight-point for the rest of the half. Army had its largest lead of the game, 66-50, after Josh Caldwell scored his team-high 16th point with 4;27 remaining.