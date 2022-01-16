Black Knights Cruise Past Boston University
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Josh Caldwell led a quartet of Black Knights in double figures scoring with 16 points as Army West Point earned a 73-63 win over Patriot League preseason favorite Boston University on Thursday night.
GAME SUMMARY
Army was in control from the start in a game it led for 94.4 percent. The Black Knights led 3-0 after two minutes before Boston University had its second and last lead of the game with the score at 7-5 four minutes into the game.Six straight points by Army West Point pushed the Black Knights ahead for a lead they would not relinquish. A Nolan Naess layup capped an 11-1 run for a 16-8 advantage with 10:27 left in the first half.
The Terriers cut the lead to 24-23 with 5:22 remaining in the opening half, but Army answered with an 8-2 run in the next three minutes for a 32-25 lead. The Black Knights went into halftime with a 36-29 lead.
Army had another 8-2 run to open the second half to build a 44-31 lead. The Black Knights had a firm grip throughout the second half as they maintained at least an eight-point for the rest of the half. Army had its largest lead of the game, 66-50, after Josh Caldwell scored his team-high 16th point with 4;27 remaining.
CADETS CAPSULES
• Caldwell led Army in scoring with 16 points and in steals with a season-high four steals. He chipped in three rebounds and three assists.
• Jalen Rucker netted 12 points and dished out a game-high four assists.
• Aaron Duhart scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
• Nolan Naess scored a career-high 11 points.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
• Army improved to 7-1 at home for its best home record through eight games since the 2009-10 season (7-1).
• The Black Knights are 4-1 in the last five meetings with Boston University.
• Army is 4-1 in league play for its best start to the Patriot League schedule in eight seasons.
• The Black Knights led for 37:45.
COACH'S CORNER
"Tonight's win says a lot because I thought we did it the right way if you want to sustain being good. We played solid defensive basketball and we were really solid on the glass.We kept them out of the paint, we limited them to nine free throw (attempts), and we really got to the free-throw line." - Jimmy Allen
CADET'S CORNER
Fresh off a career-high 11 points, Nolan Naess shares his thoughts on the win!
NOTABLE: GBK's apologies for this delayed posting. This contest took place on January 13, 2022
