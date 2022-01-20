Black Knights hire Aaron Smith as new WR Coach

No official word from the United States Military Academy at West Point Athletic Communications, but it appears that Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Army Black Knights wasted little time in replacing Wide Receivers Coach Keith Gaither after his departure for the University of Virginia. The Black Knights will be hiring UConn WR Coach, Aaron Smith to lead the Army receivers in 2022.

Smith is no stranger to the Banks of the Hudson, as he grew up at West Point and his father is a Retired Army Colonel.

After graduating from UConn in 2006 where he played wide receiver for Head Coach Randy Edsall from 2004-2006. His first coaching job was at the United States Coast Guard Academy in 2006.

From there, he had a very successful stint at Columbia as their Wide Receivers Coach from 2007-2011. He then moved on to coach the Wide Receivers at Boston College in 2012, where he mentored a 1st team All-ACC receiver, Alex Amidon.

Smith also served as recruiting coordinator at UConn, so his recruiting skills, along with coaching talents will be a great asset for the Army West Point football program.