Black Knights kick off Fall Training Camp

Now entering his ninth season as head coach of the Army Black Knights, Jeff Monken, along with 2022 team Co-Captains Marquel Broughton and Connor Bishop met with the media after today’s first fall camp practice at Howze Practice Field.

Army's offense has a bevy of playmakers and a solid core of returning defensive players, despite losing defensive starters like Nolan Cockrill, Arik Smith and Cedrick Cunningham to graduation.

Fall always means that there are lots of questions the Black Knights will look to answer prior to the kick-off of the season's opener on the road against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 3rd.



