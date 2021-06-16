Black Knights land commitment from Georgia Kicker, Anderson Britton
Army fans surely know the significance of special teams and how they can truly make a difference in a particular game or even a season.As an example, in the 2020 season, sophomore kicker Quinn Mare...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news