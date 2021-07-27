Black Knights’ Nolan Cockrill Lands on Pair of Watch Lists

WEST POINT, N.Y. - After a stellar junior season, Army West Point Football captain Nolan Cockrill has been named to a pair of watch lists for the 2021 season. In addition to being named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First Team, Cockrill finds himself on both the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy watch lists, which were announced by the Football Writers Association of America yesterday.

The Bronko Nagurski trophy is presented every year to college football's top defensive player while the Outland Trophy is awarded to the nation's top interior lineman. These nominations come after Cockrill played an integral role in helping Army capture the CIC Trophy and finish as the nation's top defense a season ago. Cockrill anchored the defensive line, and helped Army lead the nation in yards allowed per game (275.3) while holding opponents to just 14.8 point per game, a mark that ranked second in the FBS.

The 6-foot-3 senior paced the Cadets with four QB hurries a year ago while racking up 28 tackles and seven tackles for a loss. The Virginia native also recorded 2.5 sacks, two pass break-ups, a forced fumble while chipping in two blocked kicks on special teams.

The Nagurski trophy will be awarded on Dec. 6 from one of five finalists at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C. while the Outland Trophy will be presented as a part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 9.