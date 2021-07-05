Black Knights pick up their 2nd QB commit in Sylas Gomez
According to Brandon Holland, Staff Writer of BirdsUp and his Ten in the 210: Quarterback June 1st article, Sylas Gomez is a strong armed, accurate, smart and deceptively speedy and athletically gi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news