GoBlackKnights - Black Knights Split Weekend Series With Holy Cross

WEST POINT, N.Y –After back-to-back league wins, the Army West Point men's basketball team was defeated by league foe Holy Cross, 70-63, in Christl Arena on Sunday."I thought that Holy Cross got into us defensively," Army head coach Jimmy Allen said.

"I thought they were really physical defensively. I don't think that we responded with the kind of poise that we needed to respond with. We took some uncharacteristic shots. When we drive into the paint and draw a crowd that's the time we want to move it -- we want to share it. I think today we tried to make some tough shots down the stretch.”

In a back-and-forth battle that saw 11 lead changes, the Crusaders were able to pull away in the game's closing minutes in another weekend series split for the Black Knights. Senior Alex King built off his strong performance on Saturday with another big effort on Sunday. The forward led all scorers with a season-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the first 20 minutes of the game.”

The thing that I liked about Alex is that it's not just perimeter shooting with him right now," Allen said about his senior forward. "He's getting to the basket off of drives. He's making some tough plays around the hoop.”

In a pressure-packed, fast pace affair, the teams combined for 30 points on fast breaks and forced 28 combined turnovers. Holy Cross relied on their three-point shooting to pull away in the second half, going 8-12 from deep in the final 20. Army struggled from behind the arc in the half, going 0-9 from three.

The Black Knights will now head on the road over the next two weeks for back-to-back weekend series at Boston University and Navy.