Black Knights strengthen QB pipeline by adding Collin Guggenheim
Yes there is the return of senior signal caller Kelvin Hopkins, who is slowly but surely becoming a player that is receiving nation recognition, and even having his named tossed around in early Heisman Trophy conversation albeit more so by his teammates ... but deservingly so nonetheless.
However, since our GBK Kicking Off The New Year - 2019 Offense: Rebuilding or Reloading? article, which was followed by our Post Spring Game Commentary - The Offense, we witnessed the loss of two quality QBs in the system.
There was sophomore Cam Thomas, who did a superb job when stepping against Miami (OH) when Hopkins sat out due to an injury.
Then you have Hajj-Malik Williams, who was perhaps the most talented QB at the prep school in 2018, but will not be making his way to the academy this summer. Now the cupboard isn’t bare, but unproven.
But the purpose of this article is to let the Army West Point football fans know that Jeff Monken and his staff are working diligently to fill the pipeline with quality quarterback talent via the 2020 recruiting class.
The latest is dual-threat Collin Guggenheim out of reputable John Curtis High School in River Ridge (LA). The 5-foot-11, 206 pounder spoke to GoBlackKnights.com about his recent May 29th unofficial visit and commitment to the Army Black Knights.
“I notified (commitment) the coaches about a week and a half ago,” shared Guggenheim, whose recruiting has been handled by fullback coach, Mike Viti. “I told him (Viti) first then called Coach [Jeff] Monken.”
“I just told Coach Viti that Army felt like the right fit. I just really appreciated the hospitality and how everyone there genuinely cared for one another. I like how the campus is laid out and it only made sense for me to commit to Army since I already run the veer at my high school.”
“Coach Monken was thrilled and he just told me that if I stay on the right path I have a chance to do big things for the program,” added the QB, who unfolded some of the attributes of academy and football program that lead him to his decision.
“The deciding factor probably was just the atmosphere of West Point as a whole and having an opportunity to compete right away,” he stated.
GBK Analysis on Collin Guggenheim:
At John Curtis High School, he basically ran Army’s offense and is over 2,500 both running and throwing for his career already.
More specifically, during the 2018 season, Guggenheim was 58/107 for 1,096 passing yards (.542 pct) and 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. On the ground he rushed for an impressive 1,1228 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns.
He carries a 4.0 GPA and will be entering the academy as a direct admit.
