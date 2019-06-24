Yes there is the return of senior signal caller Kelvin Hopkins, who is slowly but surely becoming a player that is receiving nation recognition, and even having his named tossed around in early Heisman Trophy conversation albeit more so by his teammates ... but deservingly so nonetheless.

However, since our GBK Kicking Off The New Year - 2019 Offense: Rebuilding or Reloading? article, which was followed by our Post Spring Game Commentary - The Offense, we witnessed the loss of two quality QBs in the system.

There was sophomore Cam Thomas, who did a superb job when stepping against Miami (OH) when Hopkins sat out due to an injury.

Then you have Hajj-Malik Williams, who was perhaps the most talented QB at the prep school in 2018, but will not be making his way to the academy this summer. Now the cupboard isn’t bare, but unproven.

But the purpose of this article is to let the Army West Point football fans know that Jeff Monken and his staff are working diligently to fill the pipeline with quality quarterback talent via the 2020 recruiting class.

The latest is dual-threat Collin Guggenheim out of reputable John Curtis High School in River Ridge (LA). The 5-foot-11, 206 pounder spoke to GoBlackKnights.com about his recent May 29th unofficial visit and commitment to the Army Black Knights.