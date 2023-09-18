BREAKING NEWS: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Signs Contract Extension
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Athletics and head football coach Jeff Monken have agreed on a multi-year contract extension.
The second-winningest coach in Army West Point football history, Monken has totaled a 66-50 record, now in his 10th season with the Black Knights. His resume includes five wins over Navy (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022), four wins over Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021), and four bowl-game victories (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021). Additionally, Monken has led Army to win the Commander in Chief’s Trophy, a series among the other U.S. Service Academies, three times (2017, 2018, 2020), also retaining the trophy in 2021.
Since 2017, Monken and the Black Knights have enjoyed a 52-27 (.658) win-loss record, the best among the Service Academy programs which is also tied for the 21st most wins in college football in this span.
"No coach in college football epitomizes the essence of their institution better than Jeff Monken. His commitment to developing young men in every facet of their lives is genuine and effective and I'm thrilled that he will continue to educate, train and inspire our cadets while winning football games." – Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie
Last season, Monken broke a tie with the legendary Army head coach Charles Daly, surpassing him for second place on the Army’s all-time win list. Monken and the Black Knights then went on to finish the season with a double-overtime victory vs. Navy, the first-ever overtime game in the 124-year history of the Army-Navy Game series. The win over Navy also marked victories for Army in five of the last seven meetings since 2016.
The 2016 season was a memorable one for the Black Knights under Monken and began the recent seven-year turnaround as Monken led Army to its first win over Navy since 2001 and a bowl game victory, marking the first time the Black Knights accomplished both feats in the same season since 1984.
A native of Joliet, Ill., Monken was the head coach at Georgia Southern for four seasons (2010-2013) prior to his tenure with Army.
Monken and his wife Beth reside at West Point with their three daughters, Isabelle, Amelia and Evangeline.
