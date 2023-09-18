Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Athletics and head football coach Jeff Monken have agreed on a multi-year contract extension.

The second-winningest coach in Army West Point football history, Monken has totaled a 66-50 record, now in his 10th season with the Black Knights. His resume includes five wins over Navy (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022), four wins over Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021), and four bowl-game victories (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021). Additionally, Monken has led Army to win the Commander in Chief’s Trophy, a series among the other U.S. Service Academies, three times (2017, 2018, 2020), also retaining the trophy in 2021.

Since 2017, Monken and the Black Knights have enjoyed a 52-27 (.658) win-loss record, the best among the Service Academy programs which is also tied for the 21st most wins in college football in this span.

"No coach in college football epitomizes the essence of their institution better than Jeff Monken. His commitment to developing young men in every facet of their lives is genuine and effective and I'm thrilled that he will continue to educate, train and inspire our cadets while winning football games." – Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie



