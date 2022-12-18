Army Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis' name is synonymous with the Black Knights’ triple-option offense. However, the past two seasons have seen Army’s offense lack the traditional consistency and even creativity that Davis had been known to deliver, albeit this season the offense faced tons of injuries to key personnel (e.g., Slotback Tyrell Robinson).

So today, Head Coach Jeff Monken removed Davis, who has just finished his 9th year as the OC with Army West Point.

As such, GoBlackKnights.com has created a Hot Board of potential candidates to fill the OC vacancy.

Let's take look at some of the names that could be in charge of the offense next (2023) season.

It should be noted, we are going under the premise that Coach Monken will initially be targeting candidates with Triple Option experience. As such, the field is somewhat limited. Just know that going forward, the Army offense is going to be more option and spread out. Hence, the constant eight defensive opponents in the box should be the exception versus the rule.

The idea is to still be an option-based offense. Just not the "traditional" Army Black Knights' option look. Therefore looking forward, Monken will look for this "new" variation to be very creative and interesting. The look should entail more passing in order to keep the box from being packed by opponents' defensive coordinators, as we have witnessed the past few seasons. As such, this will allow additional ways to get talented wide receiver Isaiah Alston more touches.

Notable: In addition to Coach Davis, first-year slotback Jason Nichols will not be returning for the 2023 season.