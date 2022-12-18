Brent Davis out as Army's OC: GBK’s New Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
Army Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis' name is synonymous with the Black Knights’ triple-option offense. However, the past two seasons have seen Army’s offense lack the traditional consistency and even creativity that Davis had been known to deliver, albeit this season the offense faced tons of injuries to key personnel (e.g., Slotback Tyrell Robinson).
So today, Head Coach Jeff Monken removed Davis, who has just finished his 9th year as the OC with Army West Point.
As such, GoBlackKnights.com has created a Hot Board of potential candidates to fill the OC vacancy.
Let's take look at some of the names that could be in charge of the offense next (2023) season.
It should be noted, we are going under the premise that Coach Monken will initially be targeting candidates with Triple Option experience. As such, the field is somewhat limited. Just know that going forward, the Army offense is going to be more option and spread out. Hence, the constant eight defensive opponents in the box should be the exception versus the rule.
The idea is to still be an option-based offense. Just not the "traditional" Army Black Knights' option look. Therefore looking forward, Monken will look for this "new" variation to be very creative and interesting. The look should entail more passing in order to keep the box from being packed by opponents' defensive coordinators, as we have witnessed the past few seasons. As such, this will allow additional ways to get talented wide receiver Isaiah Alston more touches.
Notable: In addition to Coach Davis, first-year slotback Jason Nichols will not be returning for the 2023 season.
GBK's Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
Ivin Jasper
Probably the best combination of available and experienced, assuming he will follow Niumatalolo out the door, He was screwed over by Gladchuck; so I expect he'd make himself available. Would he improve the offense? Who knows?
Mike Thiessen
Long time OC at AFA - not likely to leave his alma mater for a lateral transfer, but he'd bring some new ideas to the job.
Brian Bohannon
HC at Kennesaw State -don't know if he'd leave his HC job at FCS level to come to Army but it never hurts to think big.
Grant Chesnut
Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach at Kennesaw State. If we can't lure Bohannon to USMA, perhaps we can attract his OC.
Ashley Ingram
Ingram is in his 15th year at the Naval Academy coaching the centers and guards and his 10th as the running game coordinator. Since Navy hasn't had an OC for a couple of years, Ingram may be the next best thing from that program. Monken would surely know.
Brent Thomson
HC Citadel formerly an OC at Lenoire Ryhne
Lou Conte
Conte enters his fifth season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks/B-Backs coach under Brent Thompson at The Citadel.
Ian Shields
Currently an offensive analyst at UNLV and was Ellerson's OC at Army from 2009-2013. Don't know if Coach Monken would consider Shields, but, frankly, the Army triple option offense ran pretty well when he was the OC. He certainly knows the job.
Give Credit Where Credit Is Due
Despite today’s announcement, the accomplishments of the Black Knights’ offense under Davis and his value added offensive leadership that he provided during his tenure should not go unnoticed.
Offensive Performances under Davis
• Army outscored its opponents every year from 2016-2022
Rushing Offense
• Army never finished lower than 12th in Rushing Offense
• Finished first only once in 2017
• Finished second in 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2022
Scoring Offense
• Highest finish was 32d in 2021
Total Offense
• Highest finish was 65th in 2016
Third Down Conversions
• Finished first in 2017 and 2018
Fourth Down Conversions
• Finished first in 2018
Tackles For Loss Allowed
• Finished first in 2018
Sacks Allowed
• Finished first in 2017, 2018, and 2021
