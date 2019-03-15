Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 07:21:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Brian Santana-Fis hoping for an offer from Army West Point

Flxsppqdrqidsyakmsjo
RB Brian Santana-Fis has his eyes on an Army West Point offer
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Although running back Brian Santana-Fis does not hold any offers to date, the 5-foot-11, 210 pounder out of Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More is optimistic that status will change sooner than later.As a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}