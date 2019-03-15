Brian Santana-Fis hoping for an offer from Army West Point
Although running back Brian Santana-Fis does not hold any offers to date, the 5-foot-11, 210 pounder out of Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More is optimistic that status will change sooner than later.As a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news