Broughton & Bishop named 2022 Army Football Team Captains

WEST POINT, N.Y – The Army West Point football team and head coach Jeff Monken have announced their team captains for the 2022 season. Seniors Marquel Broughton and Connor Bishop will be leading the Black Knights in the fall.

"We are thrilled to announce Marquel Broughton and Connor Bishop as the captains of America's Team for the 2022 season," Monken said. "Marquel returns as a captain for the second year in a row, a rare honor at the world's preeminent leadership school. Connor has been a key leader for our team, and especially for the offense, since his arrival at West Point. I am personally excited about the positive impact both of these men will have on our program as captains.

"Both have been a part of two bowl appearances, a bowl victory, and a Commander in Chief's Trophy championship during their time in the Black and Gold.

Broughton returns as a team captain for his senior season. Broughton has appeared in 34 games in his three seasons and has a total of 156 tackles and has a pair of interceptions in his last two years. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native had his best season in 2021 with 80 total tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

Bishop has been an anchor on the offensive line as the starting center over the last two years. He has started 21 games in his last two seasons for the Black Knights and is an integral part of the rushing attack that was second in the nation at 286 yards per game. Bishop, a native of Holland, Pa., also contributed to 46 rushing touchdowns for Army in the 13 games played.

The Black Knights open the season on the road on Sept. 3 at Coastal Carolina. and then Army will start the home slate on Sept. 10 against UTSA.