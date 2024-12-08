Bryson for the Heisman? Heck, it even rhymes!
On Monday, December 9th, the 2024 Heisman finalists will be announced and the ceremony will be held in New York City on Saturday, December 14th.
The question that Army fans have, along with college fans across the nation ... Will Black Knights' Quarterback Bryson Daily be one of the finalists to be invited to the 12/14 ceremony in New York City?
Before the start of the 2024 season, our brief narrative on Bryson Daily looked something like this.
Bryson Daily Takes The Reins Of A New Offense
The NCAA adopted stringent restrictions on blocking below the waist; so Coach Jeff Monken decided to run a different offense in 2023 and brought in a new offensive coordinator. Army had been recruiting quarterbacks for the triple option and really didn’t have a true dual-threat quarterback needed to run the new offense; so Bryson Daily got the job. Daily had demonstrated his ability to run Monken’s version of the triple option in 2022, but fans were rightfully concerned about whether he had the passing skills required to run the new offense.
Bryson Daily - 12 career starts to date
The aforementioned summary of Daily was part of our GoBlackKnights.com article (9/14/24) ‘Quarterbacks of the Jeff Monken Era’.
The article concluded with this question …
… How does Daily stack up against the other Army QBs since 2014? It’s a bit early to tell, but if he keeps healthy, he stands to rank up there with Bradshaw and Hopkins.
Only time will tell.
Well, the time factor has played out via the Black Knights’ 2024 season has Army at 11-1, ranked 18th & 19th in the nation in the Coaches & AP Polls, respectively and headed to a bowl game.
The leading factor has been Daily, whose season will go down as one of the best in Army football history.
So the proverbial question is, Should Bryson Daily receive an invitation to the Heisman Trophy presentation that will be held in New York City on ???
Here Are Our GBK Arguments:
• 29 rushing touchdowns leads the nation and is tied with Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty (in fewer games). Add to that, No. 13 has rushed for 1,480 yards on 264 attempts (5.6 yds/ATT, 134.5 YPG).
• On the passing side of the equation. Daily has 45 Comp in 78 Attempts (58%), 877 Yards, 8 TDs, 19.5 Yds/Att, 79.7 YPG.
• 37 TD responsible for has to be near the top of FBS.
• 2 TD’s against Navy next week and he ties Keenan Reynolds for all-time #1 in QB rushing TD’s.
• 10-straight 100-yard games (including against Top 5 ND).
• Only 2 turnovers2024 Team Co-Captain & Leader of an 11-win and conference champion Army team
• You could certainly make the argument no player is more valuable to his team. Jeanty is probably that valuable to Boise State and Hunter Sanders doesn’t win that many games for Colorado.
• Not to mention the tons of season accolades and awards that Daily has already received, which include - Second-Team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent Team (2023); Second-Team College Football Network All-Independent Team (2023) and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List (2023)
By the way, couple all of the aforementioned and then pointing out the challenges of managing the academic & military components of United States Military Acacemy at West Point, while playing top-level collegiate football … these attributes speak for themselves.
