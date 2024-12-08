(Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Bryson for the Heisman? Heck, it even rhymes!

On Monday, December 9th, the 2024 Heisman finalists will be announced and the ceremony will be held in New York City on Saturday, December 14th. The question that Army fans have, along with college fans across the nation ... Will Black Knights' Quarterback Bryson Daily be one of the finalists to be invited to the 12/14 ceremony in New York City?

Before the start of the 2024 season, our brief narrative on Bryson Daily looked something like this. Bryson Daily Takes The Reins Of A New Offense The NCAA adopted stringent restrictions on blocking below the waist; so Coach Jeff Monken decided to run a different offense in 2023 and brought in a new offensive coordinator. Army had been recruiting quarterbacks for the triple option and really didn’t have a true dual-threat quarterback needed to run the new offense; so Bryson Daily got the job. Daily had demonstrated his ability to run Monken’s version of the triple option in 2022, but fans were rightfully concerned about whether he had the passing skills required to run the new offense. Bryson Daily - 12 career starts to date

Daily, doing what he does best! (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Daily's Stats Year Comp-Attempts Passing (Yds/TDs/INTs) Rushing (Att/Yds/TDs) 2022 0 of 1 0/0/0 12/163/2 2023 60 of 120 913/7/6 215/901/7

The aforementioned summary of Daily was part of our GoBlackKnights.com article (9/14/24) ‘Quarterbacks of the Jeff Monken Era’. The article concluded with this question … … How does Daily stack up against the other Army QBs since 2014? It’s a bit early to tell, but if he keeps healthy, he stands to rank up there with Bradshaw and Hopkins. Only time will tell.

Well, the time factor has played out via the Black Knights’ 2024 season has Army at 11-1, ranked 18th & 19th in the nation in the Coaches & AP Polls, respectively and headed to a bowl game. The leading factor has been Daily, whose season will go down as one of the best in Army football history. So the proverbial question is, Should Bryson Daily receive an invitation to the Heisman Trophy presentation that will be held in New York City on ???

Here Are Our GBK Arguments: