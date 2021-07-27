Caden Brungard on board with Army Black Knights
On June 26th, following his unofficial visit to Army West Point, safety prospect Caden Brungard announced that the Black Knights were the leaders relative to his overall recruiting.
It was just 5-days ago that we posed the proverbial question surrounding Brungard’s recruiting, “Is safety prospect Caden Brungard ready to make the call?”.
Well, the 6-foot-1, 190 pounder from Lake Ariel (PA) Western Wayne High School, who has been leaning towards the Black Knights for some time now, officially committed to Army and will be West Point bound.
“I just wanted to let you know that I am now committed,” said Brungard, who reached out to GoBlackKnights.com to announce his pledge and share the details of his verbal to the staff. “First I text Coach (Mike) Viti and told him I wanted to commit and then he call me and said he wanted to hear me say it. So I said coach I’m ready to commit and he started to congratulate me and was very excited for me.”
According to the newest member of the 2022 recruiting class, Viti was the only Army coach that was elated by the safety’s decision.
“Coach (Jeff) Monken text me and said congratulations and he is excited for me to join there brotherhood,” shared Brungard, who went on to discuss what lead him to make the call.
“The benefits and the family you build is just unbeatable and Army West Point is just different,” he explained. “I’m excited to grow as a player and join an amazing defense, and excited to work for the starting job.”
“I was added into a group chat with all the other commits and they welcomed me into the family very nicely,” said the student-athlete, who holds a 4.0 GPA and will be entering as a direct admit. “I am 100% with Army, I don’t need to see any other school because I found the one for me.”
Stay tuned as GoBlackKnights.com will have the breakdown of Brungard’s commitment and the impact his pledge will have on this 2022 recruiting class, so keep it right here as we have you covered with all the latest.
