Caden Brungard on board with Army Black Knights

On June 26th, following his unofficial visit to Army West Point, safety prospect Caden Brungard announced that the Black Knights were the leaders relative to his overall recruiting.

It was just 5-days ago that we posed the proverbial question surrounding Brungard’s recruiting, “Is safety prospect Caden Brungard ready to make the call?”.

Well, the 6-foot-1, 190 pounder from Lake Ariel (PA) Western Wayne High School, who has been leaning towards the Black Knights for some time now, officially committed to Army and will be West Point bound.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am now committed,” said Brungard, who reached out to GoBlackKnights.com to announce his pledge and share the details of his verbal to the staff. “First I text Coach (Mike) Viti and told him I wanted to commit and then he call me and said he wanted to hear me say it. So I said coach I’m ready to commit and he started to congratulate me and was very excited for me.”