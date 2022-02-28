Caldwell Named Defensive Player of the Year, Rucker Earns 2nd Team Honors

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Josh Caldwell has been named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season and backcourt teammate Jalen Rucker was named to the Patriot League All-Second Team announced by the league office on Monday.

Caldwell, who became the first Black Knight in program history to win the award last season, is the third player in Patriot League history to win consecutive defensive player of the year honors since the award's inception for the 2004-05 season. Caldwell is a key member of the Black Knights defense that leads the league in turnovers forced per game (14.0).

Caldwell is averaging a career-high 2.1 steals per game which are second in the league and his 65 total steals are ninth in the nation. He has had 10 three-steal games, including a career-best and league-high six steals in the 27-point deficit comeback win at Navy on January 22.

Caldwell became the program's career leader in steals on February 9 against Boston University with his 150th steal; he currently has 165. Caldwell also set Army's single-season steals record on February 26 at Holy Cross with his 64th steal of the season. Caldwell is second on the team in scoring with 12.1 points per game and his career-high 5.2 rebounds per game are 11th in the league.

Rucker leads the team and is fourth in the conference in scoring with a career-high 16.8 points per game. He ended the regular season scoring in double figures in 14 straight games, including tying a career-high with a game-high 29 points against Colgate on February 16. He previously set his career-high with 29 points in the win over Hartford where he made eight 3-pointers which are tied for the second most in program history. He has 10 20-point games which are third most in the league.

Rucker, who was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie Team last season, has turned into one of the most prolific sharpshooter in the league during his sophomore campaign. Rucker leads the conference in 3-pointers made, 3-pointers per game and 3-point field goal percentage. His 83 3-pointers are sixth most in season in program history.

The Black Knights will be the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and will play at the fourth-seeded Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Coverage will be provided by ESPN+ and by the Army Sports Network via the Varsity Sports Network and www.GoArmyWestPoint.com.