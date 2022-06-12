Camp MVP Chris Williams discusses Army visit, offer & interest
When athlete Christopher Williams made the trip from his home in San Diego, California to West Point, New York, the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder was just hoping to put on a show in front of the Army coac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news