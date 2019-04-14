Rising seniors Cole Christiansen , Kelvin Hopkins , and Elijah Riley have all been selected by their peers to lead the Black Knights to what they hope is another historic year.

Christiansen returns for his second stint as a team captain. Last season he was second on the team with 77 total tackles, including 42 solo shots. The Suffolk, Va., native added 12 tackles for a loss of 24 yards and one sack for six yards.

Under center last year Hopkins Jr. became the first player in academy history to throw and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. He also registered five rushing touchdowns in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to tie the Army single-game record. The Charlotte, N.C., native closed out his first year as the primary play caller with 17 rushing touchdowns, which tied Carlton Jones and Trent Steelman for a single-season program record.

Riley became a key leader in Army's secondary a year ago. He finished third on the team with 55 tackles to go along with his 39 solo grabs. The Port Jefferson, N.Y., native chipped in 7.5 tackles for a loss of 27 yards and 10 pass breakups.

The Black Knights kick off their season Aug. 30 when they host Rice at Michie Stadium.