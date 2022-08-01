Carter named to Bednarik Award Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. - OLB Andre Carter II has been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Carter became the first Black Knight to be named an AP All-American (Third Team) since 1990 after a breakout 2021 campaign. He set the program single-season sack record with 15.5 which were second in the nation; he added 44 total tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, forced four fumbles, blocked one kick, and tallied one interception in 13 games played.

This summer, Carter has already been named to the Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Team, the Bronko Nagurski Watch List and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994, named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later an All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

This year's watch list consists of 90 players across the country.

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule against UTSA on September 10.