Carter named to Pro Football Network Team Defense Preseason All-American

WEST POINT, N.Y. - OLB Andre Carter II has been named to the Pro Football Network Second-Team Defense Preseason All-American list.

Carter became the first Black Knight to be named an AP All-American (Third Team) since 1990 after a breakout 2021 campaign. He set the program single-season sack record with 15.5 which were second in the nation; he added 44 total tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, forced four fumbles, blocked one kick, and tallied one interception in 13 games played.

This summer, Carter has already been named to the Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Team, the Bronko Nagurski Watch List, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, Bednarik Award Watch List and Lombardi Award Watch List.

The PFN College Football All-Americans are presented with an inside look at who their team of national analysts, college football local evaluators, and NFL Draft scouts all think are the top players at each position across the country. Differing from the national landscape, the PFN All-American lists take into consideration not only what a player has accomplished to date, but looks forward with what we expect to see based on the growth of the athlete's career. Both Group of 5 and Power-5 schools were equally nominated and discussed by their team of analysts.

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule against UTSA on September 10.