Carter named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. - OLB Andre Carter II has been named to the Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.

Carter became the first Black Knight to be named an AP All-American (Third Team) since 1990 after a breakout 2021 campaign. He set the program single-season sack record with 15.5 which were second in the nation; he added 44 total tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, forced four fumbles, blocked one kick, and tallied one interception in 13 games played.

This summer, Carter has already been named to Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Team and the Bronko Nagurski Watch List.

Of the 52 players selected on this seasons Walter Camp Watch List, Carter is only one of eight defensive players to be nominated. The last time a defensive player won the prestigious award was in 2012, when Notre Dame LB Manti Te'o was selected.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. The watch list will be narrowed down to 10 semi-finalists in November and then the winner is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, which will be announced on ESPN's College Football Awards Show.

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule against UTSA on September 10.